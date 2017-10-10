SuperValu Tidy Towns 2017: Pride of place among the people of Ballycloughan.

This year saw the Tidy Towns Adjudicator's first visit to the small, picturesque village of Ballylcoughin, situated near Carrickboy.

The smart, linear village gained an extra eight points on last year, totalling 234.

A village with plenty of potential, Ballycloughan is very well looked after, with the focal point of the village - the church and church groungs - kept in immaculate condition by the local community.

With the roads and footpaths in good condition, the road signs visible and looking well, and a concerted effort from the community to make the village litter-free, judges were very impressed.

There are many fine individual residences along the main village route on the R393, according to judges, and it would be 'unfair' to pick out any particular one for mention.

The entrance stone wall and shrub bed were both admired and judges said there is a particular pride of place among the people of Ballycloughan.