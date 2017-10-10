MII Annual Conference takes place this weekend

The Mediation Act 2017 was signed into law on 2 October 2017 by the President.

Mediation is a process in which an impartial and independent third party facilitates communication and negotiation and promotes voluntary decision making by the parties to a dispute to assist them to reach a mutually acceptable solution.

The Act recognises mediation as a Dispute Resolution Process in the Courts and places on a statutory footing the obligation to consider mediation and offer it to litigants.

This reform recognises that the mediation process has the potential to achieve positive outcomes for the parties in many cases and is more cost effective and time efficient while also alleviating the strain on the Courts system.

Connie Gerety Quinn is a member of The MII Council and she has welcomed the signing of the Act which coincides conveniently with Mediation Awareness Week.

Connie is adamant that the success of mediation in any dispute is dependent on the willingness of those involved to embrace the process and engage in a meaningful exchange that will ultimately lead to a positive outcome for all concerned.

However, Connie is resolute that the successful outcome of any mediation is also dependent on the professional qualifications of the mediator and that he/she is in fact a qualified, registered mediator who knows and understands that particular mediation speciality e.g. family, employment, restorative justice, community etc.

