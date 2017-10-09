Water main rehabilitation works at Glennon’s Roundabout

Water main rehabilitation works will commence on the N4 Longford, at the Dublin side of Glennon’s Roundabout tonight Monday October 9, 2017 at approx 7pm.

Longford Co Council advises that the necessary works in the area will continue for the next three nights and while the road will remain open, a traffic management system will be in place.

At this stage, it is also intended that the road will be fully opened for the morning peak traffic flow.