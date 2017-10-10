Missed court sitting because 'lift let me down'

Lee Mears (20) with addresses at Killinbeg, Ballymore, Westmeath and Flat 31 Main Street, Birr, Offaly appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes on a charge of dangerous driving.

That incident, it emerged, allegedly took place at Main Street, Edgeworthstown on August 19 2017.

Mr Meares, who was wearing a red jumper and black bottoms, addressed the court briefly as he answered questions about his personal financial circumstances and why he missed a previous court appearance.

“My lift let me down,” he said.

Asked by Judge Hughes if he was employed, Mr Mears said he wasn’t.

It was an answer which led the Co Mayo native to grant Mr Mears legal aid.

The case was adjourned until October 20 next.