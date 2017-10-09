Longford Gala Stores bring home Gold

The stores that received the gold awards were Fox’s Gala in Ballinalee, Smith’s Gala in Newtownforbes and Corrigan’s Gala in Moyne.

The ‘Gold Standard’ is awarded following a comprehensive and independent assessment process under the Gala Business Excellence Standards Tool programme.

The awards ceremony was MC’d by TV personality and ‘mentalist’, David Meade.

Gala CEO, Gary Desmond, said, “We offer our congratulations to all of the Longford stores. These stores provide a fantastic service to their customers, day in, day out and are amongst the B.E.S.T retailers in the Gala Group. We wish all our gold winners from Longford another successful year and look forward to the stores retaining their gold standard at next year’s conference, which will mark the Gala Group’s 20th year in business.’’