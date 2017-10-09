Longford Housing Prices up by 23%

In Longford, prices in the third quarter of 2017 were 23% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 6% seen a year ago.

The average house price in County Longford is now €131,000, 56% above its lowest point.

Despite these figures, Longford is still the second least expensive county in the country to purchase a home.

The least expensive county in which to purchase a home is Co Leitrim, where the average house price is €124,000.

Neighbouring county, Roscommon is the third least expensive, with an average price of €133,000.

Unsurprisingly, Dublin is still the most expensive, second most expensive and third most expensive place in which to buy a home, with housing prices averaging at €559,000 for South Dublin county, €388,000 for South Dublin city, and €326,000 for North Dublin City.

After Dublin, the most expensive place to buy a house is County Wicklow, where you're likely to fork out more than €315,000 for a home.

The number of properties available to buy on the market nationwide continues to fall, albeit at the slowest rate in over five years.

There were almost 24,000 properties on the market on September 1, 4% lower than the same date a year previously.

This is from extra supply, rather than less demand, with over 40,000 properties listed in the first eight months of the year, compared to 37,600 in the same period in 2016.

The full report is available from http://www.daft.ie/report and includes a commentary by Ronan Lyons, Assistant Professor of Economics at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Report.