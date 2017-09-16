Man threeatened to kill his wife

George Casey, 20 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with damaging a mobile phone and kitchen stove belonging to Rose Casey at Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown on August 6, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Blaithín Moran said that on the date in question at approximately 2:25am, gardaí were called to a house in the Edgeworthstown estate after Rose Casey dialled 999.

“She said her husband was smashing up the kitchen and when gardaí arrived they discovered milk spilt in the kitchen, a mobile phone smashed on the ground and the oven damaged,” the Inspector added.

“Rose Conway also said that Mr Casey threatened to kill her during the night.”

In mitigation, solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had been previously treated as a patient at St Loman’s Hospital, Mullingar and it was “the drink” that had triggered the latest episode.

“He was drinking that night and behaved abominably,” continued Mr Gearty.

“He absolutely knows this himself Judge and is very regretful over what has happened.”

The court was then told that the defendant held six previous convictions a number of which were under the Public Order Act.

During his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes pointed out to Mr Casey that he could “get a bit cross at times”.

The Judge said he would adjourn the matter before him for one year thus allowing the court time to monitor the defendant’s behaviour in the meantime.

“Did you replace the cooker for your wife?,” he subsequently asked the defendant.

“Yes,” Mr Casey replied.

“If there are no further occurrences between now and 12 months time, then I will deal with matters then,” added Judge Hughes.

The defendant will appear back before Longford District Court on September 4, 2018.