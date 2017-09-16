Mullingar meeting on Action Plan for Jobs

A meeting on an action plan to create jobs will take place in Mullingar on Tuesday.

Members of the Mullingar community, including business leaders, employees and other key stakeholders, will have the opportunity to submit their ideas on the Government’s Action Plan for Jobs at a special forum organised by Fianna Fáil TD, Robert Troy on Tuesday, September 19 upstairs in the Market House at 7.30pm.

The meeting will be chaired by Senator Padraic Ó Ceidigh, a founder of Aer Arann.

Deputy Troy said, “I have my own opinions on the problems with this Action Plan, but it’s important that we hear everyone’s views.”