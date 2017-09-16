Longford Islamic Fellowship 70th Pakistan Independence Day

Longford Islamic Fellowship extends an open invite to all Longford families to join with it in celebrating its 70th Pakistan Independence Day & Eid-ul-Adha 2017.

The event takes place at the Temperance Hall, Longford on Saturday, September 16 next at 4:30pm. Parents are requested to submit the names of their children who have achieved a distinctive award, high grades in exams or any sports award.

For more details please contact Mujahid on 086 3621568.