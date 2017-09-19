Free AMD testing in Ballymahon and Longford as part of 10th annual AMD Awareness Week

People aged 50 and over in Longford are encouraged to participate in this year’s Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Awareness campaign by availing of a free AMD test in late September. The test is available at Ballymahon Opticians, Main Street, Ballymahon and at Mullins & Henry, 47 Main Street, Longford town.

Now in its 10th year, AMD Awareness Week aims to raise awareness of the condition and encourage the public get their eyes tested for AMD regularly.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of sight loss in Ireland – almost 100,000 people throughout the country have AMD1, with 7,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the over 50 population2.

The symptoms of AMD often go unrecognised so it is crucial that the public, especially those aged 50 and over, get their eyes tested regularly. AMD affects the macula at the back of the eye, which is responsible for central vision and allows you to see detail.

AMD Awareness Week is supported by the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI), Fighting Blindness, the Irish College of Ophthalmologists (ICO) and the Association of Optometrists Ireland (AOI), together with Novartis.

Those who wish to avail of a free AMD test in Longford can visit one of the participating optometrist stores in Longford - Ballymahon Opticians, Main Street, Ballymahon and Mullins & Henry, 47 Main Street, Longford town - between September 25 and 30. Please call ahead to avoid disappointment.