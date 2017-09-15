Longford lady in Aurivo Leadership

Maeve, a Ballinalee native who holds a first class honours degree in Food and Agribusiness from UCD, is embarking on a 2-year programme for ambitious graduates who wish to develop their commercial skills and accelerate their careers.

As one of three candidates to participate in the paid placement, Maeve will benefit from a range of diverse work experience opportunities across many of Aurivo’s 41 sites, with six-month rotations across each of Aurivo’s four business units - agri-business, consumer foods, dairy ingredients and livestock sales.

Maeve’s first rotation will be in Aurivo’s dairy ingredients unit.

Commenting on the Leadership Development Programme, Lydia Mahon, Head of HR at Aurivo said: “We’re delighted to welcome Maeve on board.

“This programme exposes commercially-minded graduates who have an appetite for innovation to a range of cross-functional projects and challenges that will hone their skills and bolster their career prospects.

“Our aim is to develop these candidates’ leadership, communication and relationship building skills in a supportive and rewarding environment.

“The programme plays an important role in developing Aurivo’s talent pipleine for continued growth and success and I wish Maeve all the best as she begins this 2-year journey.”

Maeve Donnelly added: “I am very excited to particpate in Aurivo’s Leadership Development Pro-gramme, which I am confident will help me identify my core strengths and improve the areas in which I have an opportunity to learn more.

“I’m looking forward to being immersed into a range of disciplines across the four business units and hopefully, fast-tracking my career in Aurivo.”

Aurivo’s Leadership Development Programme is open to graduates from a variety of academic backgrounds including Science, Business, Marketing, Nutrition, Supply Chain and more. Participants receive a competitive salary and benefits, mentoring throughout the programme and they gain diverse experience with the opportunity to work in a variety of Aurivo’s many business sites in Ireland or London.

Aurivo has a network of agri and lifestyle retail stores; dairy and sports nutrition brands, four livestock marts, an animal nutrition business and it exports dairy ingredients to over 50 countries in markets as diverse as Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Congo and Costa Rica.

The Leadership Development Programme is an opportunity for graduates to join an organisation that competes on a global scale.

Visit www.aurivo.ie more information.