Longford MEP Matt Carthy calls for referendum on trade deals

Speaking at the Sinn Féin Summer School in Baile Bhúirne, Co Cork on Saturday, Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy reiterated his call for a referendum to be held in Ireland on EU trade deals such as TTIP and CETA.

He said, "The Irish Government shouldn’t have to be brought to court themselves in order for that referendum to be held."

