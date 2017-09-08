Family syndicate based in Leinster collect €9.4 million Lotto win

A family syndicate living in Leinster today left National Lottery headquarters €9.4 million richer after collecting their winnings from a recent Lotto draw.

The delighted syndicate, who do not want to go public, waited almost two weeks to collect their winnings, saying they needed a little time to let their good fortune sink in.

They bought the golden Lotto ticket from the Spar on Talbot Street, Dublin, on Saturday, August 26 last, and discovered they had struck lucky the following day when they heard on the news where the ticket had been purchased.

A spokesperson for the syndicate said: “We are absolutely delighted with this win. This will certainly make our lives easier and will secure the future for us all. We plan to remain low key and we don’t intend changing our lifestyle dramatically. We want everything to continue as normal as possible.”

Meanwhile, in what has been a lucky run for Lotto jackpot wins, the holder of the winning €2,951,364 million jackpot win from Wednesday’s Lotto draw purchased from Coughlan’s Gala store on Quinlan Street, Limerick, have made contact with National Lottery headquarters.

Arrangements are being made for the ticket holder to claim their prize in the near future.

There have been eight Lotto jackpot winners so far this year, with prizes exceeding a mega €50 million. In addition there have bene multiple Lotto Plus 1 wins worth €500,000.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: “I am delighted for the winners of the €9.4 million jackpot and I wish them luck for the future and hope all their dreams come true. We are also looking forward to having the winners of this week’s Lotto jackpot in our Winners Room. This has been a very busy period for Lotto wins which is fitting given that we are celebrating our 30th anniversary this year. “

The National Lottery has raised more than €5 billion for Good Causes all over Ireland through sales of all its games in the last three decades. 30 cent in every euro goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, health, the environment, arts and heritage.

Tomorrow’s Lotto jackpot is worth €2 million. Play in-store, at www.lottery.ie or through the National Lottery app.