Longford Ramblers and Hikers Club midweek walks

Longford Ramblers and Hikers Club are beginning midweek walks starting this Wednesday, September 6 at 7pm.

Meeting point is at Cathedral Car Park and members will do either the Mall Walk or the Canal Walk.

If interested please join us for a bit of fun and you will also get to use some of the town's best amenities with friends.

There is a bit of exercise thrown in too!

Ideal for beginners.

Contact Sheila on 086 8637000 or call into CoolKeen Adventures Adventures at Hazelwood Shopping Centre Longford or Bernie on 086 8429816 for more information.