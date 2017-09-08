History of Drumlish publication in the pipeline

Drumlish Heritage & History Society (DHHSoc) hopes to be in a position to publish a history of Drumlish by mid 2018, the Leader has learned.

Of particular interest is DNA/Ancestry/Genealogy and so if anyone in the area has had their DNA tested or intends having it done and are interested in sharing or comparing their results, the local committee would welcome that for inclusion in the publication.

This also ties in with Ancestry.com and it may be the beginning of the creation of your unique family tree and its DNA relatives across the world.

If you are interested please contact 086 8141023 or leave word at Drumlish Library.

The publication will also tie in with 'family surnames' that have been in the Drumlish area for generations; information on Drumlish place names, wells, fairy forts, rocks, hedge schools and ditches may be emailed to pauricgill@gmail.com or phone/text 086 413 2313.

The deadline is fast approaching!