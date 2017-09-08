Leg it for LARCC in Multyfarnham

The annual fun run will raise vital funds in aid of Cancer Support Sanctuary.

Registration will take place from 10.30am and will cost €15 per adult, and €5 for anyone under 18. There is a total of €30 fee for a family of two adults and two kids.

The event will start and finishe at the LARCC Centre Car Park, Coole Road, Multyfarnham.

You can register online at www.cancersupport.ie or on the day. Sponsorship cards will also be available from the centre.

To find out more about the free cancer support services provided by LARCC, please call the Centre on 044 9371971 or visit cancersupport.ie.