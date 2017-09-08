Longford to emerge victorious on the Culture Map

Even though Longford has held events on Culture Night in previous years, it has never really made its presence felt on the nationwide events map.

This year, Paul Hennessy and Tracey Carty from Evolution Stage School decided to do something about it and brought Mags McKenna and Karen Reilly on board to create a Culture day to remember.

Longford town will have a full day of events that is sure to have something for everyone.

The day kicks off with Culture Coffee Morning in Backstage Theatre that will include music and art. The ‘Culture Market’ on Market Square will run from 12-6pm and will feature, arts, crafts, food, face painting, live music and more.

‘Culture Lunch’ featuring singers and musicians, will take place in various restaurants and coffee houses around the town from 1 to 2pm.

‘Culture Stories’ by the Longford Writers Group will take place in a venue to be confirmed.

A FREE ‘Culture Night Concert’ will take place in The Temperance Hall at 8pm featuring, bands, dancers and singers from several genres.

Tickets for this free concert will be available from Friday September 15, more details in next week’s paper.

The night will finish with the ‘Culture Late Night’ gig in Andy Byrnes pub that’s sure to be a brilliant gig featuring a wonderful local band.

More events are being added all the time so please check our Facebook page, Culture Night Longford, to keep updated.

Culture Night Longford is supported by Creative Ireland Longford, and Longford Arts Office.

If you wish to be considered for inclusion in some of these events please email culturenightlongford@gmail.com or text 0862581966