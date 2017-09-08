Taste of the Lakelands Festival launch in Lanesboro

The Taste of the Lakelands food festival was launched last Wednesday night in Lanesboro.

Chef, Gary O'Hanlon has become food ambassador for the festival and during the exciting launch at St Mary's Hall he pointed to the importance of the festival for the region.

On the night the Festival committee outlined details of the running order for the two day event which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8.

