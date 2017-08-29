Information evening and farm walk to be held in Mullingar

An information evening for farmers is being organised by Fine Gael TD Peter Burke this Friday, September 1 at Paddy Donnelly’s Farm, Balrath, Slanemore, Co Westmeath at 4pm.

Speakers include Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Michael Creed and IFA President Joe Healy.

Speaking ahead of the event, Burke said he hoped to bring together key areas of agriculture to provide the widest scope of relevant information for farmers of the region.

“Since being elected, I have being bringing farmers’ concerns in Longford and Westmeath to the Minister and to the Department of Agriculture, and I was eager to get the Minister down to constituency to hear what farmers’ concerns and priorities are here,” said the local FG TD.

“It is a time of uncertainty for farming, and while the weather has been good this year, there is still a lot of uncertainty around Brexit, around the stabilisation of farm incomes and in relation to European schemes and regulations.”

Deputy Burke added that he was delighted the Minister agreed to come for the day to hear first-hand the situation on the ground.

The farming community, too, would benefit from the visit and additional government support.

“Another key concern on all farms needs to be farm safety and this year we have seen a worrying trend of increased fatalities on farms,” Deputy Burke said.

“With this in mind, I have invited Peter Gohery to address the meeting, a farmer from Galway who will speak about his farm accident which resulted in the loss of his leg.

“There can never be enough done when it comes to farm safety and it often takes hearing these kind of stories to shock our systems into changing habits that have been with us for decades.”

Burke, who farms with his father in Clonmore, Mullingar also stated that there is a wealth of information available today for farmers, which can be both good and bad, and said that bringing a number of sources together for one evening will be benefit everyone.