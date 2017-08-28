Women’s groups and older people unite for a fair State Pension

Age Action , the National Women’s Council of Ireland and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association are urging the people of Longford to back their campaign for a fair State Pension.

The three organisations are calling for changes introduced to the pension system in 2012 that drastically reduced the incomes of tens of thousands of pensioners to be reversed.

These changes, combined with the failure to backdate the Homemakers’ Scheme, have punished pensioners, predominantly women, who took time out of the workforce to care for their families.

More than 1,400 people have already signed a petition that is available online at www.ageaction.ie and is currently being distributed by members of the three organisations.

Orla O’Connor, Director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI), said that Budget 2018 would provide a crucial opportunity to assess how our pensions policy impacts on women.

“It is important that the Budget addresses existing injustices in the pension system as well as ensuring pension policy in Ireland is based on the modern lives of women and men,” she added.

“To increase women’s access to pensions, and provide women with a decent income in their older years, it is critical that the Homemaker’s Scheme be applied retrospectively by the State immediately.”

Marie O’Toole, National President of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association added: “I very much welcome the opportunity to join with Age Action in calling on the Minister for Employment and Social Protection to reverse the 2012 State Pension cuts which are punishing countless thousands of pensioners, mostly women, for having left the workforce to care for their families.

“Many of these women are life-long members of the ICA and we cannot underestimate their contribution in developing and improving the general quality of life for families and communities in Ireland which is at the heart of what the ICA stands for. They have a right to a fair and equitable State Pension.”