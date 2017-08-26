Leader Farming: Making the food supply chain fairer

The aims of the consultation are to highlight issues relating to the inherently disadvantaged position of farmers in the food supply chain as well as increased market transparency and the need for producer cooperation.

“There is a serious and punitive imbalance between the price farmer and primary producers receive, and the retail price that consumers pay that is actually growing,” said Mr Comer.

“This price can only be explained in terms of the market dominance and power exercised by several gigantic retail corporations.

“This is ‘margin-grabbing’ and has always existed, but it has become relentlessly aggressive over the last two decades.

“It is now at a pitch that will end with the disappearance of family farms and the complete corporate takeover of the food supply chain with massive companies controlling every aspect of what we eat.”