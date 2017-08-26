Ardagh Girl Guides enjoy International Camp

IGGNITE2017, which started on 30 July 2017, saw girls from 12 countries join Girl Guides from all corners of Ireland camping under canvas at Rockwell College, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

With 250 visitors from the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, Georgia, Zimbabwe and St Vincent and the Grenadines as well as England, Scotland and Finland.

“After a year of fundraising and planning, we made it to what was the biggest Irish Girl Guide International, Camp ever,” says Ardagh Guide Leader, Joanna Pearman.

The theme of the camp was 'What a girl can be...' and the girls were introduced to such a wide range of activities and workshops which included kayaking, water and land obstacle courses, building rafts and rockets and playing quidditch as well as drama, music, body confidence, yoga, meditation and coding.

With workshops on advocacy and learning about the Sustainable Development Goals, it is hoped Guides will be enthused to make a difference in their local communities and further afield.

Ardagh's off-site visit, one of six off-site options, was to Cloughjordan Eco-village and the We Create Fablab.

"That was the best experience ever," exclaimed Anna Kelly aged 11 from Glen.

Sarah Forde, 13, from Ardagh said it was a fun-packed week she'd never forget.

Looking to the future, Keara Shattell, 14 from Ballymahon said: "I'm looking forward to hopefully get the opportunity to staff the next one!"

Aoibhin Kelly wished she could do it all over again!

Aoibhin's mother Sinead said: "Aoibhin is on a high, relaying the stories non-stop. Her younger sister Ríona is already looking forward to the next International camp in 2021."

Girls are already looking forward to the next International camp in 2021, run and staffed entirely by IGG volunteers.

Internationals are held every 4 years - the last one being in Lough Key Forest Park.

The location in Ireland for 2021 has yet to be decided - could it be an opportunity for Longford? Who knows!

Irish Girl Guides are Ladybirds (5-7), Brownies (7-10), Guides (10-14) or Sr Branch (14-30) girls and young women are given opportunities to grow, learn and reach her full potential.

They welcome volunteer Leaders aged 18 upwards - it is the volunteers that make these opportunities possible.

For further information, please contact Joanna on 086 237 2616.