ICSA seeks debate on beef breeding strategies

“We need a more comprehensive debate about the direction of cattle breeding in the context of dairy expansion, in a country where beef and cattle exports are still phenomenally important,” he said.

“ICSA believes that while ICBF has put huge resources into beef breeding in recent years, beef interests are under represented on the board of ICBF.

“We need to look at how this can be remedied.

“ICSA is excluded from decision making at ICBF board level and beef breed societies are manifestly under-represented.

“The development of intellectual property from the data supplied by farmers is looking like an increasingly important facet of the ICBF model and it is clear that how this is monetised is a matter for all farming representatives, not just some.”

Meanwhile, Mr Halley said there was a variety of factors that determined profitability in suckling which also supported the need for broad based debate and, ultimately, decisions at board level.

“Weight gain must be balanced against price/kg and both must be balanced against cow calving interval and numbers of live calves weaned,” he continued, before pointing out that farmers also needed to be afforded the opportunity to question the new dogma in dairy breeding which, he added, “completely devalues the beef merit of the calf in favour of a low maintenance small cow that calves within a six week period and produces high fat and protein”.

He added, “If we want New Zealand breeding outcomes, then we have to accept the consequences of that but this is not discussed openly when we determine Irish dairy breeding strategy.

“Unfortunately, it is the beef farmers and, indirectly, the suckler farmers who end up carrying the consequences of these decisions.”