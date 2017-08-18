Longford students rental rights
New research from the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) finds 58% of students spend between €256 and €500 a month on rent, while 36% of students have no income to cover the monthly costs of accommodation.
USI and the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) have launched the 2017 Finance and Accommodation Guide to help students with their rights as tenants, and to budget for the year ahead.
