Longford town's Micheál McCreanor celebrates 80th birthday

A well known personality and familiar face around Longford town for many years.

For the best part of fifty years he was on the staff at the Convent of Mercy in the town but would also have been well known as a popular seller for the Cathedral Circle tickets.

He is known to many of the older businesses around the town as down through the years he happily ran errands for them.

After retiring from the Convent, he had his regular round of shops, businesses and offices and called in on a daily basis to see if any of the staff wanted messages collected or post delivered.

He has a special place in the hearts of the older staff of the Longford Leader as he was a great friend to everyone when the paper was based on the Market Square.

We thought that the move out to Leader House on the Dublin Road might have reduced the visits from Micheál but they continued regular as clockwork.

Part of ‘Old Longford’, Micheál is of another generation, one where you did something for somebody if you could and never sought anything in return.

We’re delighted to see Micheál in good form and hope that he had a great birthday with his beloved family. We wish him and all the McCreanors many more years of health and happiness.