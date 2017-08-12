North Longford Cllr Luie McEntire pays tribute to Brian Donohoe

Longford County Councillor Luie McEntire has paid a heartfelt tribute to his long time friend and neighbour Brian Donohoe, Annagh, Moyne and formerly Inchicore, Dublin.

The 62-year-old passed away on June 24 last surrounded by his loving family in Sligo.

“Brian was a lifelong friend of mine who was alarger than life character,” said Cllr McEntire.

The Fianna Fáil politician alluded to Mr Donohoe's involvement with former State agency ANCO, acute business acumen and penchant to support fellow Longfordians in everything he did.

He is survived by his mother, brothers, sisters and extended family.