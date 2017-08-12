Longford Rose gets set for Dome in Tralee

Laura (20) will be among 64 Roses from all over the world taking part in this year’s Festival which will include parades, funfair, circus, over 70 hours of free and affordable entertainment, Fashion Show and fireworks displays.

A psychology student at Dublin Business School, the Longford Rose said that the more she travels, the more she grows as a person.

“I have become more open-minded and tolerant, which is proving to be all the more important in the world we live in today,” she said.

“Being chosen to represent my home of Co Longford and its remarkable people is an honour I truly cherish and I cannot wait for Tralee and all that it will bring.”

Meanwhile, prior to arriving in Tralee, Laura will embark on a three-day tour taking in some of Ireland’s top tourism landmarks in Co Kildare including the Irish National Stud and Japanese Gardens; The K Club, Lullymore and Kildare Village.

While visiting Dublin, the Roses will visit Ireland’s top visitor attraction, Guinness Storehouse and Malahide Castle and when they arrive in Co Kerry, they will sample some of the most famous scenery and tourist attractions in the world.

“Throughout my teenage years, I have developed a passion for understanding our minds as human beings and using this knowledge to enable us to live our best lives,” continued the Longford Rose.

“I plan to undertake studies in positive psychology, and I envision myself working to help people realise their potential and be happier as a result.

“I love to travel and I aspire to see the world and the more I travel the more I feel I grow as a person with regards to open-mindedness and tolerance; being chosen to represent my home is a remarkable honour for me.”

Lead Sponsor of the International Festival, Tipperary Crystal will present the 2017 Rose of Tralee with a complete collection of Tipperary Crystal Fine Jewellery as well as a range of high quality products from their Giftware and Homeware Collections.

She’ll wear the splendid new tiara featuring the Rose motif and will be presented with the exquisitely crafted Crystal Perpetual Trophy.

This year’s Rose will also drive away from Tralee in a brand new KIA pro_ceed from McElligott’s Tralee; a World Travel Prize valued at €25,000; a weeklong holiday in Kerry courtesy of Kerry County Council; a tablet complete with a year’s subscription to Independent.ie, while Sean Taaffe Group will look after all her hair styling needs.

