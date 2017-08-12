Disqualified from driving for six months at Longford District Court

Borges De Oliveria (27), 4 Moyvale Estate, Ballymahon, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with driving without insurance at Main Street, Ballymahon on July 16 last.

He was also further charged with driving without a driving licence and driving while over the legal limit of alcohol on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláithín Moran said that on the date in question gardaí stopped the defendant and, after speaking to him, became suspicious that he had drink taken.

The court heard that when breathalysed, the defendant gave a reading of 24 mg/alcohol per 100 ml/breath.

The reading, said Inspector Moran was very low, but the problem in this case was the fact that the defendant was a specified driver at the time of the incident.

The court heard that the legal limit of alcohol for a specified driver was very low.

“The alcohol limit for a specified driver is 9 mg/alcohol,” she told Judge Hughes.

The Judge then asked what had determined the defendant’s specified driver status in the first instance and he was told that when gardaí asked him for a driving licence, the young man produced a Brazilian licence which, the court heard, was “not valid” in this country.

A number of legal arguments subsequently ensued before the defendant’s solicitor, Mr Madigan provided mitigation to the court.

When he was given the opportunity, the solicitor said that his client had not been in Ireland that long and had come to this area for the sole purpose of working.

“He arrived here eight months ago and has been working in Kepak in Ballymahon,” said Mr Madigan, before pointing out that his client had purchased the car to enable him to get to and from work.

“He bought the car for €450 to get to work; he didn’t have insurance and he didn’t apply for insurance either to be honest.

“He is in receipt of €340 per week and now cycles to work.”

The court was then told that the defendant had no previous convictions and held a clean record.

Meanwhile, Judge Hughes said he had no option but to disqualify the defendant and he subsequently imposed a six month driving ban.

The Judge also fined the defendant €250 in respect of the matter, giving him three months to pay the fine.