Longford teens attend Foróige conference

The conference brought together 250 teenagers from India, the USA and Ireland to learn how to become leaders in their own lives.

During the week-long conference the teens learn crucial life skills such as empathy, decision making, communication skills, critical thinking and team-work.

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige, said, “The Leadership for Life programme enhances the vision, passion and idealism of young people by teaching them key leadership skills and challenging them to use these skills practically.

“Great leadership is grounded in respect and the ability to inspire. During the week these young leaders will uncover the greatness within themselves and their own unique leadership style.

“Through challenging young people to explore their own values, and express themselves in ways they may not be used to, they develop skills such as problem solving, critical thinking and empathy. This skills are crucial in all walks of life.”

The 250 delegates, aged 15 to 18, graduated on Friday morning having completed various stages of the leadership programme.

Speakers at the event included MEP Mairead McGuinness, Sinead Kane and Adam Harris.