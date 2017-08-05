Lanesboro man disqualified from driving for four years

Kolyo Kolev, Apartment 6, Rathcline Court, Main Street, Lanesboro, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with driving without insurance at Tinnynarr, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on October 18, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláthín Moran said that on the date in question, gardaí stopped the defendant while driving and after examining the vehicle discovered that he was not insured to drive.

The court heard that the defendant was pleading guilty to the offence and was apologetic to the court.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor, Bríd Mimnagh said that her client admitted that he didn’t have insurance and had purchased the car for just €300.

The solicitor also pointed out to the court that the defendant was a married man with two children.

“His wife doesn’t work as it is she who minds the children,” she added.

“He is originally from Bulgaria and has been living in Ireland for the last three years.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes disqualified the defendant from driving for four years and warned him not to attempt to drive during the period of disqualification.