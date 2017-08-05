Magic and fun at St Michael's summer camp

Funded by the Department of Education & Skills, it was coordinated by Navan Education Centre.

Three of St Michael's teachers including Dearbhaile Barrins, Aoife Fox and Bridget O’Donovan ran proceedings throughout the week and all the children involved had the opportunity to improve their Numeracy and Literacy skills, and focus on critical thinking skills through the camp's activities.

The work in the camp was based on the theme ‘Fairytales’ and all the activities revolved around some of the traditional fairytales we all recall.

The boys read and shared the stories, dramatised parts of them, created dioramas and other art, and also performed songs relevant to the stories chosen.

They also cooked and baked, as was done in a story, and solved mysteries and puzzles galore.

There were also trips to the library and lots of storytelling, and on the final day those gathered held a show which was attended by the parents of the children.

Cllr Micheál Carrigy was also in attendance and he presented the boys with certificates for their work at the camp. It was a great week and one that those participating in thoroughly enjoyed.