Roscommon Solstice Choir eye up busy autumn-winter schedule

Roscommon Solstice Choir is currently taking a short break before returning to rehearsals for a very busy Autumn/Winter Season.

Apart from accompanying the Elphin Diocesan Pilgrimage to Knock this year and performing at the RNLI Fundraiser in Cavan in August, the choir will also be appearing on stage eight times before Christmas.

So watch out for us in your area and please come along and support our charities.

We are also planning our concert schedule for 2018.

If you are a hard-working committee for a charity/community organisation/voluntary committee and would like this international award winning choir to perform for you, free of charge, then please get in touch as soon as possible by emailing roscommon.solstice.choir@gmail.com with your proposal and contact details and we'll take it from there.

Concerts are strictly limited so please don't delay.

You can also follow us on www.facebook.com/roscommon.solstice.choir.



