Taste of Cavan returns

Cavan is in the mood for food as it gets ready to host the sixth annual Taste of Cavan, which returns to Cavan Equestrian Centre on Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12.

Taking to the stage in the Ulster Bank Chef’s Kitchen will be the nation’s favourite chef Neven Maguire, two-time Michelin Star winner Richard Corrigan, East Coast health food advocates The Happy Pear, and well-loved TV chef and author Catherine Fulvio.

Other culinary stars at this hugely popular event include gluten-free guru and Fáilte Ireland Food Champion Gearóid Lynch of The Olde Post Inn, ‘The Great British Menu’ star Eddie Attwell of St Kyran’s Country House, RTÉ’s Chef Adrian, ‘No Salt Chef’ Brian McDermott, Shane Smith of Airfield Estate and Bord Bia’s Máire Dufficy.

Easily the biggest and best food festival in the north-west, Taste of Cavan has cemented its position as a fixture in the Irish food calendar, and as a nationally-significant regional food festival, by staying true to its ethos of promoting only the very finest local and regional produce.

See www.tasteofcavan.ie for more information.