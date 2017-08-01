Grant for Arva Girls Friendly Society

The grant was presented at an event in the National Scouting Centre in Castle Saunderson.

The Local Youth Club Grant Scheme for local volunteer led youth groups is managed by the ETB with the funds supporting volunteer-led youth club/group activities at a local level.

The funds can be used towards meeting the costs of running clubs/groups, and is part-funded by the proceeds of the National Lottery.

Funding for the Scheme is provided by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs (DCYA) and is administered locally by Education and Training Boards (ETBs) on behalf of DCYA.

“The scheme supports voluntary youth club/group activities for young people; with priority given to clubs/groups catering for young people aged 10–21,” according to Maureen McInyre, Youth Officer with Cavan and Monaghan Education and Training Board (CMETB).

She added, “The primary focus of the scheme is to assist local volunteer-led youth clubs/groups that provide a programme of youth work activities for young people. In addition, other clubs/groups that work with young people, but are not specifically providing youth work, are also entitled to apply for funding under the scheme.”