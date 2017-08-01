Planning applications for Ballymahon, Lanesboro and Edgeworthstown

Local engineer, Mark Cunningham has applied for the construction of 39 residential homes at Dun Aras, Ballymahon.

The proposal comprises 11 four bedroom two storey detached houses; 10 three bedroom detached bungalow type dwelling houses; eight two bedroom detached bungalow type houses as well as the completion of 10 two storey three & four bedroom semi-detached type dwelling houses that are currently constructed to ground floor finished floor level at the site.

Meanwhile, Mr Cunningham is also seeking permission from the local authority to build four two bedroom semi detached bungalow type homes in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

The application has been made on behalf of Faughnan Construction Ltd.

Full planning permission is also being sought by Mark Cunningham Design & Planning Ltd for the proposed development of an existing partially constructed housing development in Lanesboro to include the construction of 31 houses that have previously been granted planning permission by the local authority.

The development consists of 12 two storey three bedroom semi-detached type houses; one two storey three bedroom home; six two storey four bedroom semi-detached houses and 12 two storey two bedroom semi-detached homes with completion of green open spaces, existing access road and surface water and maintenance works.