Longford District Court: Case adjourned to monitor defendant's behaviour

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act had his case adjourned for six months so that the presiding judge could monitor his behaviour.



Stafford Kingette, 2 Clarissa Court, Newtownforbes, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Tivoli House, Dublin Road, Longford on October 12, 2016.



Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláthín Moran said that the case before the Judge centered around an incident that occurred while a social worker was dealing with a matter in respect of the defendant’s child at the public facility in Longford town.



The court also heard that it was approximately 6:15pm on the date in question when the incident occurred.



“The incident happened outside Tivoli House on Longford’s Dublin Road,” she added, before pointing out that the defendant had gone to the location in an effort to get access to the child.



“He became abusive when he arrived and the Gardaí were subsequently called.”



The court then heard that when local gardaí arrived at the scene, they two were subjected to verbal abuse by the defendant.

“He was abusive and aggressive towards the Gardaí,” the Inspector told Judges Hughes.



In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said that his client was very apologetic over what had happened and would give an undertaking to the court never to disrupt access visits again.



The local solicitor also pointed out that his client had no previous convictions and was otherwise, a person of very good character.



A friend of the defendant then stepped forward to provide a character reference.



He told the court that Mr Kingette had never been in trouble with the law before and had been a very good friend to him over the past 10 years or so.



“He has never been in trouble before and has never done anything wrong,” the friend continued, before providing the court with his name and credentials when asked to do so by Judge Hughes.



Meanwhile, Mr Gearty told the Judge that his client had gone to Tivoli House on the date in question to get access to his child.

He said that since the matter had last appeared before the courts there had been a separation between Mr Kingette and his partner and as a result of that, his client would be returning to the UK shortly to reside with his family there.



“At the time of the incident that is now before the court, he panicked about his little child and all of this lead him to getting out of control,” added Mr Gearty, before indicating to the court that there would be no further incidents as far as Mr Kingette was concerned.



During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said that it would be in everyone’s best interests if the court monitored the defendant’s behaviour for a short period of time.



He decided to adjourn proceedings until December and pointed out that if the defendant’s behaviour was favourable between now and then, the court would take a certain view during the next sitting.



The matter was subsequently adjourned until December 5, 2017.