Longford Leader Property: Over €8m worth of assets at Leinster Property Auction

A large crowd turned out for The Leinster Property Auction which was held on Thursday July 20 in The Clarion Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.



Thursday’s auction saw an 86% success rate for the auction team and the lots offered residential homes, commercial properties, agricultural holdings along with holiday home properties and investment portfolios.



As part of the event, The Holiday Home Auction offered further sales including holiday homes from across Ireland.

Patrick Folan, Director of The Leinster Property Auction noted “we are the only auction company in Ireland who work on a ‘no sale, no fee’ basis, so not only is it an extremely attractive option for vendors, but also the pressure is on us to ensure we get desired results for our clients.”



The auction company have an impressive 91% success rate so far this year and with two auctions yet to come before the year is out this high success rate looks set to continue.

The Leinster Property Auction is now welcoming entries for their 45 day online auctions and upcoming public auction on September 28.



To discuss selling your property by auction or to arrange a free valuation, call the auction team on 01 687 5040 to or visit their website www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie