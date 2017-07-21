Leinster Fleadh proves huge success in Ballymahon

The weather turned wet on Saturday, but not even the constant drizzle could dampen the spirits of music-lovers who turned out for the festivities.

And, with bright sunshine replacing grey clouds on Sunday, things only got better as musicians took to the streets with their instruments.

Pub sessions were held in bars up and down the town's main street, and musicians of all ages took to their instruments to prove that traditional music in Ireland is far from extinct.

On Facebook, the Longford Leader delivered live video coverage of some of the fantastic talent that was on display over the weekend, with members of Longford's diaspora and worldwide Irish music fans tuning in from England, Wales, Scotland, and even as far away as Melbourne and Texas.

For more Fleadh coverage, see www.longfordleader.ie and the Longford Leader Facebook page.