Ballinalee to remember Irish patriot, Thomas Ashe
Ashe was battalion commandant during the 1916 Rising
Ballinalee will commemorate the centenary of the death of the Irish patriot Thomas Ashe on Saturday July 22.
Ashe was a battalion commandant during the 1916 Rising and, in June 1917, he spoke at meetings in Longford, including one in Ballinalee on July 22.
He was later accused of having made a seditious speech there and was arrested, tried and sentenced to a year’s imprisonment, with hard labour.
He died in prison as a result of force-feeding on September 25.
Events on Saturday will begin with the opening of Sean MacEoin’s forge at 2pm.
Local historian David Leahy will give a very interesting lecture on Ashe’s life in the Thomas Ashe Hall at 4 pm and at 6pm, there will be a commemorative Mass in St James’s Church, Clonbroney.
At 7pm, there will be a ceremonial event in the village, including the reading of some of Ashe’s speech, and a flag-raising ceremony led by the Peter Keenan Branch of ONE.
Everyone welcome.
