Irish Water in conjunction with Longford Co Council to begin pipes and maintenance works this week in county

Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, is about to carry out work on the water pipes and systems in Granard, Newtownforbes and in Longford town.

Residents and property owners in the north Longford areas of Cloughernal, Aughnagarron, Carra, Creevy, Tullygullin and Ballywillin are being advised by the water utility that Ward & Burke Construction Ltd intends to carry out necessary works in those areas from July 18, 2017.

“This work may result in interruptions to your water supply between 9.30am and 5pm on Tuesday, July 18, 2017,” a spokesperson said, before adding that Irish Water was apologetic for any inconvenience caused by the works.

Meanwhile, mains rehabilitation works are set to begin at Newtownforbes on July 19, next.

In a statement, Irish Water said that together with the local authority it has authorised works on water pipes in and around the mid-Longford village.

“Ward and Burke Construction Ltd. is working on behalf of Irish Water to deliver this project and we wish to inform residents or property owners in the Railway Court Estate that works will be carried out in that area,” a spokesperson added.

It is anticipated that there will be interruptions to the local water supply between the hours of 9:30am and 5pm on the date in question.

Meanwhile in Longford town between July 24 and July 30 next, mains rehabilitation works will be carried out.

Irish Water says that the works may cause supply disruptions to Cahanagh, Carrickglass Demesne as well as to the surrounding areas of the town.

“A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works,” read a statement.

“Works are scheduled to take place from 9am on July 24 until 5pm on July 30.”