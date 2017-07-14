Local FF TD accuses Josepha Madigan (FG) of being disingenuous

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway, Deputy Eugene Murphy has hit back at comments made by Fine Gael’s Josepha Madigan saying it was disingenuous to try to make comparisons between property rates in South Dublin and rural Co Roscommon.

Deputy Murphy was responding to recent comments in the national media by the Dublin-Rathdown TD when she claimed that householders in south County Dublin were being disproportionately hit and could be in line for tax hikes in November 2019 when the new valuations kick in.

“Deputy Madigan singled out the Roscommon constituency as an area that was not facing the same sort of pressures as her constituency of Dublin-Rathdown,” fumed Deputy Murphy before pointing out that her comments were disingenuous because she had not compared like with like.

“Life is rural Co Roscommon is very different to south County Dublin; we don’t have the same level of services, infrastructure or public transport.

“We don’t have the Luas or the same level of bus and rail services, and we are much more dependent on our own transport.

“This means that we are subject to additional costs of running a car and paying exorbitant motor insurance premiums.

“We also do not have the same level of job creation or investment and unfortunately we are not seeing the same green shoots of recovery that Dublin is experiencing.”