Show day always a great day for Granard

Cllr Reilly has been attending Granard Agricultural Show since he was a gassun, but his attendance this year will be made all the more special as he begins his new term in local political life.

Here he speaks to the Leader about the importance of the agricultural show to the local community in north Longford.

“Granard Show is a long established show; it has been running since the early 1950s and in those early years it was held in the parish field up where Ardscoil Phadraig is,” he added.

“I remember back in the 60s and 70s the show was a big day for Granard and it was held on a Thursday in September.

“Back then, the children in all the primary schools in the area would get a half day to go to the show.”

Cllr Reilly also pointed out that in the old days rural people with their wares and produce were a very significant part of proceedings.

“In those days people grew vegetables and fattened their own pigs etc, and they would bring their produce to Granard Show where I can tell you there was always great competition and local rivalry,” he smiled, recalling some very fond memories.

“I know things have changed nowadays and certainly the farming end of things has changed a lot; farming has become more modern and people are not producing their own food like they used to in the old days.”