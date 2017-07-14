Shock and sadness in Newtowncashel at 'sad and tragic' death of local man

Mr Rowan, who was part of a well-known and hardworking family, died after his motor bike collided with a number of vehicles in the Pigeons area of Athlone last Saturday night.

Speaking to the Leader, local area representative, Cllr Gerald Farrell (FG) said the community was in shock over the young man’s death.

“Andrew was a hardworking lad,” added Cllr Farrell before pointing out that the local youth worked as a digger operator.

“The Rowans are a nice family; hardworking and well liked in the community and it is a tragedy what has happened; people are very shocked over this.”

Andrew’s father Tomas runs the Pier Inn at Lisnacusha which is located between Lanesboro and Ballymahon.

The family also has other business interests including machinery and turf cutting.

Meanwhile, the late Mr Rowan attended national school in Newtowncashel and subsequently completed his secondary education at Ballymahon Vocational School.

He also played football for his native ‘Cashel at underage level.

“Andrew was a very popular young man and his death will serve as a big loss to this community,” continued Cllr Farrell.

“Newtowncashel had a tragedy before and it is sad to see this happening again, but it is a great community and the people there will all pull together and help the Rowan family in any way they can.”

Cllr Farrell then extended his sincere sympathy to the family.

“I want to expresses my deepest sympathy to the Rowan family on the very sad death of Andrew,” he added.

“This is a very sad loss for the whole community.”

Meanwhile, Cashel GAA said in a statement that there was widespread shock and sadness in the parish over Andrew’s “sad and tragic death”.

“The club would like to extend its sincere sympathy to Andrew’s mother Margaret, father Tomas, brother Tomas, sister Susan and his relatives and friends,” the statement added.

The late Andrew Rowan will be laid to rest following Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Newtowncashel, at noon today (Wednesday) at Cashel Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents Tomas and Margaret; brother Tomas and sister Susan, friends, relatives and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.