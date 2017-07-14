Financial pressures force Longford town's Black Olive closure

Longford town's Black Olive restaurant had been readily viewed as being among the region's finest eateries for the best part of a decade.

The recipient of umpteen national awards, there was overwhelming surprise when confirmation surrouding its closure filtered through on Monday afternoon.

In a post carried on its Facebook page, owner Fiona O'Keeffe pointed the finger squarely at insurmountable fiscal constraints.

“We're so sad to announce that the Black Olive is closing with immediate effect,” read a statement.

“Unfortunately due to increasing economic pressures the restaurant is no longer viable.

“Our hearts are broken to let go but it's a decision we have made with heavy hearts and one we made with careful consideration.”