Black Olive restaurant in Longford town closes with immediate effect

The Black Olive restaurant in Longford town has announced its closure with immediate effect.

In a statement, owner Fiona O’Keeffe said she was sad to announce the closure and pointed to the last 10 years as being “incredible”.

“We've had an incredible ten years serving the people of Longford but unfortunately due to increasing economic pressures the restaurant is no longer viable,” she added.

“Our hearts are broken to let go but it's a decision we have made with heavy hearts, and one we made with careful consideration.”

The local restaurant owner went on then to thank all those who had supported her and the family since the restaurant’s inception back in 2007.

“We want to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the love and support,” continued Ms O’Keeffe.

“To Matt O'Brien for being a super landlord over the years, thank you.

“For now it’s onwards and upwards and we wish you well.”