Gold medals for Kenagh Community Games
Longford enjoyed great success at the Leinster Community Games ‘Team’ Finals in Carlow last Saturday, winning one gold and three silver medals.
Kenagh won gold with their U-13 boys indoor soccer team - they defeated St Bridget's, Newbridge 5-4 in the final and now go forward to the National Finals in August.
Ballymahon/forgney U-13 girls rounders won silver medals. The girls put in a good performance but the young team were beaten by a much more experienced Wexford team.
The Clonbroney U-14 and U-16 skittles team also captured silver medals.
Longford Community Games Secretary Shirley Maloney said, “Well done to all our teams and managers who reached the Leinster semi-finals, some narrowly missing out in a place at the finals. Thanks also to all the managers, parents and supporters who travelled with them to Carlow.”
Also representing Longford were; U-10 Gaelic Football Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta; U-14 Girls Gaelic Football - Carrickedmond; U-13 Boys Rounders - Clonbroney; U-10 Boys Indoor Soccer - Kenagh; U-10 Girls Indoor Soccer - Newtowncashel; U-12 Skittles- Ballymahon/Forgney.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on