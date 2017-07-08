Gold medals for Kenagh Community Games

Kenagh won gold with their U-13 boys indoor soccer team - they defeated St Bridget's, Newbridge 5-4 in the final and now go forward to the National Finals in August.

Ballymahon/forgney U-13 girls rounders won silver medals. The girls put in a good performance but the young team were beaten by a much more experienced Wexford team.

The Clonbroney U-14 and U-16 skittles team also captured silver medals.

Longford Community Games Secretary Shirley Maloney said, “Well done to all our teams and managers who reached the Leinster semi-finals, some narrowly missing out in a place at the finals. Thanks also to all the managers, parents and supporters who travelled with them to Carlow.”

Also representing Longford were; U-10 Gaelic Football Abbeylara/Mullinalaghta; U-14 Girls Gaelic Football - Carrickedmond; U-13 Boys Rounders - Clonbroney; U-10 Boys Indoor Soccer - Kenagh; U-10 Girls Indoor Soccer - Newtowncashel; U-12 Skittles- Ballymahon/Forgney.