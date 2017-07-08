Why Longford is the place to be this July 10-16

With top class musical sessions, workshops, competitions and plenty more, this year's Fleadh guarantees something for absolutely everyone, no matter what your interests.

The Fleadh will officially be opened on Monday July 10 in Ballymahon Library with refreshments, followed by a Trad Session in Ronnie Nally’s Bar across the road.

But there will be events on Sunday July 9 too, with a Céilí in the Longford Arms Hotel, music by the spectacular ‘Rise the Dust’ Céilí Band, and ceoil agus craic at a trad session afterwards, which promises to be great fun.

Not to be outshone, the rest of the week will provide a wide range of activities, musical entertainment and culture.

Ardagh Heritage & Creativity Centre will host Family Workshops in heritage, art, nature and fun throughout the week, while St Matthews' National School in Ballymahon will see a range of other workshops taking place on Wednesday.

There will be a range of other events throughout the week including the Edgeworth Heritage and Literary Trail - a historical walk with Longford's Heritage Hero Matt Farrell; a Thomas Ashe Commemoration event in Thomas Ashe Hall, Newtowncashel; Aifreann Traidisiúnta in St Matthew’s Church, Ballymahon and plenty more.

Music-wise, there will be a fantastic trad session taking place in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule on Wednesday July 12, and another in Lanesboro on Thursday July 13.

For the little ones, Tuesday July 11 will see a Seisiún Ceoil Junior Session, hosted by Newtownforbes Longford CCE, in the Tally Ho Bar, Longford.

Aside from the exciting competitions, the weekend will see a number of pub sessions taking place throughout the country and plenty of street entertainment.

The week promises to be one of great craic, so be sure to attend an event or two.

For the full programme, see www.leinsterfleadh.ie.