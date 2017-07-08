All eyes on Arva as Co Cavan town gears up for 60th Agricultural Show

A fantastic crowd, including many past and present committee members and volunteers, turned out for what was a great night in The Breffni Arms Hotel Arva.

A special commemorative 60th anniversary book was also unveiled on the night and available for all in attendance. A limited number of copies will also be available on Arva Show day.

This year's show will feature hot air balloon rides in the show field during the day, weather permitting, and a fireworks display over Gartylough lake at the playground from 8.30pm that evening.

The day will be wrapped up with the unforgettable Robert Mizzell & the Country Kings at the show dance in The Breffni Arms Hotel.

The 2017 schedule books are being distributed over the coming weeks but if you would like to ensure you get a copy you can contact show secretary Brían at 089 445 4442, after 2pm only please.