Excitement in Longford as county prepares for Leinster Fleadh

It has been 12 years since the Fleadh was last held in Longford and there is great excitement around the county as a range of events and activities are organised for the week-long festival.

The Fleadh will officially kick off on Monday evening in Ballymahon Library at 8pm, with refreshments, followed by a Trad Session in Ronnie Nally’s Bar across the road.

The following week will include a range of competitions, literary events, workshops, family fun days and pub sessions in various parts of Ballymahon and surrounding areas.

The Fleadh promises to be a fantastic week, with something for everyone to enjoy.

To read more, see page 36, or to see the full programme, visit www.leinsterfleadh.ie.