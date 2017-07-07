Longford CCC appoints new Coordinator

Eimear has worked for Longford County Childcare Committee for eight years as both a Support and Development Worker, and Coordinator and is looking forward to working with the DCYA.

“In this new post I will work closely with all CCCs in the country and will remain based in Longford CCC offices. I am excited with this new challenge,” she said.

Lorraine Farrell, who will now take up the leadership of LCCC, has worked for the company for two years and has been an invaluable member of the development team.

Lorraine brings with her 15 years of leadership experience along with hands on knowledge of the early years sector in Ireland.

With full responsibility for the leadership and development of Longford County Childcare Committee, Lorraine will play a key role in meeting the company's development goals as well as building on the organisations outstanding reputation for service and delivery to early year’s professionals and parents in County Longford.

“I look forward to working with Lorraine who brings with her a deserved reputation in advancing innovation in quality provision in the early year’s sector and a strategic vision which will be invaluable in her new role,” said Louise Lovett, Chairperson of the Longford CCC, who also wished Miss Carron every success in her new role.

“In the rapidly changing childcare sector, it is imperative that those developing national policy have had real experience working on the ground,” she added.

Speaking of her new position with the CCC, Lorraine Farrell said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to lead and manage Longford County Childcare Committee in the exciting and rapidly changing area that is currently Early Years Provision in Ireland.

“I am lucky to be leading a team with extensive knowledge and experience of the early years.

“I look forward to the challenge.”